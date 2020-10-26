Hunt County has already set a record, as early voting for the Nov. 3 elections enters the home stretch.
After two days of early voting this past weekend, the county surpassed the 2016 election and set a new record for total voting.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that as of Monday morning, a total of 18,270 early ballots had been cast. That compares to November 2016, which ended up with a then-record 17,534 early votes.
Multiple special issues are on the ballot, along with national, regional and statewide contests.
• Greenville residents are considering whether to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, allow liquor sales and whether to approve a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
• Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school.
• Voters in the city of Campbell are deciding on whether to allow beer and wine sales at stores.
• Voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
• County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race on the ballots.
Early voting for the elections continues through Friday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Thursday when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting is also taking place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
• Anyone in Hunt County needing transportation to vote can contact the Ride To The Poll project, by calling or texting 972-371-0065 for a free ride sponsored by the NAACP of Greenville and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
* The Connection, the Public Transportation arm of the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit Agency in Hunt County is offering rides for $4-6 round trip by making a reservation at 903-454-1444.
