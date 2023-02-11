Hunt County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Hunt County has been chosen to receive $38,976 to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The local EFSP is seeking agencies to apply for these funds.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of the Salvation Army, The United Way of Hunt County, The American Red Cross, Hunt County Shared Ministries, Greenville Housing Authority, Carevide, and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will determine how the funds awarded to Hunt County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Hunt County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds during the last phase with The Salvation Army, Community Seeds, Raffa Clinic, Senior Center Resource & Public Transit, Hunt County Shared Ministries, and Women In Need.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Berniece Brown at 903-455-5958 for an application.
The deadline for applications to be returned is February 17.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Hunt County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds during the last phase with The Salvation Army, Community Seeds, Raffa Clinic, Senior Center Resource & Public Transit, Hunt County Shared Ministries, and Women In Need.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Berniece Brown at 903-455-5958 for an application. The deadline for applications to be returned is February 17, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.