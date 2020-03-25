The Hunt County Commissioners Court has signed off on a plan to make repairs to the parking garage at the Paul Mathews Exchange Building.
During a Tuesday morning special session, the commissioners awarded a bid to Structural Technologies to repair the intermediate post-tension button head system at the Exchange Building Parking Garage.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the work will involve replacing connectors to tension cables for the 96 parking spots in the garage.
“They found those connectors were rusty and if we don’t get it at some point in time we will have failures,” Stovall said.
The total amount of $538,000 is included in the current county budget.
Stovall said the plan is for the contractor to perform the repairs at night.
“They feel that it is the safest time for them to work,” Stovall said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin asked if there was an estimated time of completion for the project included in the proposal.
Both Stovall and County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray indicated there was no deadline listed, as the start of the work is contingent upon the resolution of the current situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is going to be a real slow process,” Stovall said.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court hired Freese and Nichols in July 2019 to draft the design and engineering for the project.
One vehicle was damaged in August 2018 when a piece of the ceiling of the second floor of the structure became dislodged.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, although three spots located underneath the damaged portion were closed temporarily. Water was reported to have infiltrated a section of the concrete, causing it to come loose, damaging the back window of the vehicle.
The county provided a rental car to the owner of the vehicle and paid for repairs to the car.
Hunt County purchased the building, including the multi-level parking lot, from the City of Greenville in 2015 for $2.5 million.
