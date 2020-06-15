As early voting nears for the July 14 political party runoff election, the two candidates vying to be the next Hunt County attorney have been engaging in a war of words on their respective campaign websites.
Scott Cornuaud continues to raise allegations his opponent, George Calvin Grogan, was arrested in Travis County 25 years ago, which Grogan strongly denies. Grogan, in response, has claimed Cornuaud previously filed for bankruptcy.
Public records pertaining to the claims raised by both candidates were obtained by the Herald-Banner, including documents from the Travis County Court At Law No. 6, in reference to a charge of theft by check in the amount of $20 or more but less than $500, filed by the assistant county attorney of Travis County, alleging that on or about Sept. 22, 1995, Grogan did “knowingly acquire and otherwise exercise control over property, to wit: groceries of unknown name, kind and number of the value of $20 or more, but less than $500.”
A criminal complaint filed with the document indicated Grogan had insufficient funds on deposit with his bank for full payment of a check written on the occasion.
In response, Grogan noted the documents provided by his opponent included a “cancelled” stamp which means the warrant noted was never served,
“Hence I was not arrested,” Grogan said, referring to an attached copy of his personal criminal history through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “If someone is arrested, they are booked into jail and fingerprinted and they have a mugshot taken of them. You won’t find that anywhere. Again I was never arrested. When I was in college, I had a check bounce for $62 for groceries. I didn’t find out about that for a while, and when I did I paid the restitution and the case against me was dismissed without me ever being arrested. I vehemently deny ever being arrested and I feel any story to the contrary misleads voters and goes against the overwhelming weight of the evidence.”
Grogan claimed Cornuaud filed for bankruptcy in 2005.
“His campaign has attempted to deceive voters that he was a competent and responsible businessman and CPA, but he left out the fact that he filed for bankruptcy after running up over $100,000 in consumer credit card debt,” Grogan said. “Unlike me, he never paid one penny back that he owed and walked away from it all. That is a true story he has never denied, unlike my arrest.”
When asked to respond, Cornuaud referred to a claim he raised earlier in the campaign.
“I never lied to the public about anything and, two, more importantly, I live in Hunt County,” he said.
In a political advertisement issued in February, before the Republican Party primary election, Cornuaud claimed Grogan does not legally reside in Hunt County, but instead lives in Rockwall County and had been leasing property in Hunt County for seven months before running for the office.
“Just because you say something doesn’t make it true,” Grogan said. “The whole truth is that I have lived in Royse City since March 29, 2019, in a rental house with my oldest daughter. Before the March 3 primary, my opponent publicly said (and a live recording of that speech is still on his Facebook page) that I have only lived in the county long enough to get on the Hunt County GOP Primary Ballot. Then without any additional evidence to back their claim, my opponent and his supporters changed their version of my life and said I don’t even live in the county! Which version is it Mr. Cornuaud? My opponent knows he can’t legally challenge my residency because he doesn’t have the evidence, so he’s resorted to making wild and baseless allegations in an attempt to confuse the voters.”
When contacted Monday afternoon, Grogan confirmed the address in Royse City was inside the Hunt County limits.
