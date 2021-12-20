The adopted home of Dennis Wayne Strickland will remember the late local musical celebrity and supporter of the arts next year with a festival in his honor.
Inspired by Strickland, the City of Greenville has announced the Hunt County Festival of the Arts is scheduled for May 6-7 in downtown Greenville.
“In the eyes of Dennis Strickland, everyone was an artist,” said Kevin Banks, the City of Greenville’s tourism manager, who is spearheading the project. “We want to create an event that celebrates the arts in all their creative forms-visual, culinary, musical, theatrical, and more.”
Strickland, known for hosting the Hump Day Happy Hour Wednesday evenings at the Texan Theater, died in November 2020.
Strickland would start each event by leading the crowd with “Well, in Greenville, Texas, it’s always five o’clock, because the courthouse clock always says five o’clock.”
Strickland was featured last year as one of the Herald-Banner’s “Unsung Heroes,” in part because of the Happy Hour events, which for some five years welcomed and highlighted a variety of local talents.
Strickland came to live in Greenville in 2014 after retiring as head caseworker for The Stewpot and The Bridge in Dallas, joined the Golden K Kiwanis and chose to use his musical background as his service project for the club.
Strickland offered to play and sign for the residents at local nursing homes and would present a Christmas tour each December, alongside David Ellis and the Golden K’s affiliate Aktion Club, including performing at the hospital on Christmas Day.
Strickland also volunteered work with the Boys and Girls Club, would read books at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center and served four years as a board member at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library.
Strickland got involved with The Greenville Family Theater during their first production of “Hello Dolly” in 2015 and he served on the Family Theater board.
Strickland met each Thursday with his Wellbeing group he established at Redeemer Lutheran Church, which encouraged members to live out healthier lifestyles.
Strickland collaborated with Texan Theater owner Barbara Horan on another regular event at the theater, a non-denominational quarterly Sunday afternoon worship service called “Music in the Spirit,” recruiting musical performers from Greenville and Hunt County.
Anyone interested in participating in the Hunt County Festival of the Arts are encouraged to call Banks at 903-457-3126.
