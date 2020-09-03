A week ago, Hunt County was under the grip of severe drought conditions and an elevated threat of grass fires.
With the change into the month of September, however, the county was facing the potential for floods because of days of heavy rains, with more precipitation possible before the start of the long Labor Day weekend.
No severe weather was reported locally as of press time Wednesday, but long, soaking rains have left an impression.
Majors Field, the city of Greenville municipal airport, reported receiving 2.42 inches of rain between 7:50 p.m. Tuesday and 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
A Flash Flood Watch had been scheduled to continue through this morning but may be renewed or extended because of the forecast.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was calling for additional showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain overnight and into this afternoon.
Chances for rain were also in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the 80s.
The rains lessened the drought and fire danger in the county. One week ago, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, indicated a countywide average of 683 locally.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, the county’s average reading was listed at 494.
