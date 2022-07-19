Not only is Hunt County growing in terms of standard housing, it is also becoming a destination for those seeking a temporary stay.
The demand is so great that the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted earlier this month to consider adopting new development requirements for short-term rental communities.
County Development Coordinator Bryan Toole presented the proposed regulations, alongside the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office, at the July 12 meeting. Toole said there was a growing need to put the standards into place.
“I get mountains of calls every week, everything from questions about RV parks to tiny home communities,” he said. “You name it I get calls about it.”
The ordinance provided regulations to cover recreational vehicles, motor homes, pick-up coaches, tiny houses, cottages and more.
Toole explained that many of the rules are designed to help protect both the vehicles and the county in dealing with the increased fire danger inherent in such developments.
“RVs are not very fire retardant because they are so close together,” he said.
The new ordinance details the general authority, standards and exemptions, as well as permitting requirements and fees involved.
“Most of the ruled are based on basic health and safety,” Toole said.
The entire ordinance is available online on the county’s website at www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/10268/docs/Hunt Co Short Term Rental Facility Resolution 2022.07.12.pdf.
Toole said the regulations under the ordinance are not applicable for a large RV/mobile home park being developed on State Highway 34 just south of the Greenville city limits.
“That is still within the City of Greenville’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction,” Toole said, referring to the zone that extends outside of the city limits in which the city has limited authority as to how development may proceed. “They are far more strict about that than we are.”
The new ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
