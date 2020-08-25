Hunt County added more than 300 jobs between June and July, as it continues to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the local employment numbers are still well behind where they were one year ago, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported at 6.9 percent last month, down from 7.4 percent in June, but far above the 3.9 percent rate reported in July 2019.
The unemployment rate was highest reported for the county during July since 2013 when 7.9 percent unemployment was recorded. Unemployment in Hunt County was at 6.4 percent in July 2014.
There were 39,910 people reported as employed in the county during July, representing an increase of 348 jobs since June, and yet a reduction of 2,025 positions since the same point one year earlier.
A total of 2,935 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during July, a decrease of 235 people since June, but 1,236 more than in July of last year.
The July jobless numbers were the highest in the county for the month since 2013 when 3,061 people were reported unemployed in the county.
The county’s civilian labor force added 113 people between June and July but lost 789 people during the 12 months.
