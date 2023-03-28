Hunt County added more than 370 jobs between January and February, but the supply failed to satisfy the demand for work, leading to an increase in the county’s unemployment rate.
Against this backdrop, the Greenville Board of Development will host a manufacturing/industrial community job fair at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S Business Hwy 69, Greenville, on Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The list of the participating companies has not yet been announced, but previous events have typically included a dozen or more participating employers.
The county had more people on the job last month than during any other February in its history, according to the report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Still, Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.8% in February, up from 4.3% January. February’s jobless rate was also above the 4.3% unemployment recorded in February 2022.
A total of 46,103 people were employed in the county during February, the highest level of employment ever recorded for February. Still, the number marked a decrease of 372 people when compared with January’s total.
However, even with the decrease, 1,641 more people were working in Hunt County in February 2023 that the same point a year earlier, according to TWC.
A total of 2,300 people filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, an increase of 249 since January and 205 more than in February of last year, according to TWC.
The county’s civilian labor force rose by 621 people between January and February and 1,936 people in the past year.
TWC reported that statewide, the civilian labor force increased by 64,800 people, which marked the largest monthly increase since September 2020.
