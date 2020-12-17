Hunt County has recorded more than 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and state health officials have continued to add to the county’s death toll attributed to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Thursday an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the 32 latest cases included 20 from the Greenville ZIP codes, three from Caddo Mills, two each from Commerce and Wolfe City and one each for Campbell, Celeste, Lone Oak and Royse City. All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county reported 3,319 total cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, an increase of 209 cases in the past week.
The county’s latest daily COVID-19 report indicated a total of 493 people were reported recovering at home Wednesday, with 35 people hospitalized.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 42 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 69, one more than what was reported Tuesday and three more than what was reported Saturday, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63 as of Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 45,463 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County as of Wednesday. The total included 40,421 molecular tests, 3,591 antigen tests and 1,451 antibody tests.
Royse City High School, 700 FM 2642 and LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, are serving as static testing sites through December. The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing at the high school is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing at LakePointe Church is scheduled seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.