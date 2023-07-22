Please Note: Unfortunately, since the publication of this story in the Tuesday, July 18 issue of the Herald-Banner, Cody Wayne the Singing Cowboy canceled the show he had planned for Saturday, July 22 in downtown Lone Oak due to a health issue.
The Herald-Banner staff was treated to an unexpected-but-impressive serenade last week, when yodeling and old school, “high and lonesome” style country singing could be heard from the front of the office.
The troubadour responsible was Jimmy Merimon – who goes by the stage name Cody Wayne the Singing Cowboy – and he had stopped by to give a taste of a concert he has planned for this Saturday in the square of downtown Lone Oak, at which he will also be collecting donations for the Wounded Warriors Project and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“I’ve sang all my life, but I wanted to try doing something good for people,” Wayne said.
Wayne’s YouTube channel, under the name Jimmy Merimon, contains videos of him singing a wide range of classic country songs that were made famous by the likes of Hank Williams Sr., George Jones, Merle Haggard, Moe Bandy and George Strait.
“I’m pretty good at the whining and crying,” Wayne said with a snicker.
The concert, which will feature Wayne and friends, as well as participatory Karaoke, is planned for 4-10 p.m. this Saturday in the downtown square of Lone Oak. Admission is free, but Wayne will be collecting donations for Wounded Warriors and St. Jude’s.
“If I can start getting people to come out to these, I’d like to do them all over to collect donations for people who are hurting,” Wayne said.
