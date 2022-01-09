The Greenville City Council on Tuesday intends to conduct a public hearing on a proposed strategic partnership between the city and Hunt County Municipal Utility District No. 1, also known as the Walton Development.
The agreement under consideration would give the city “limited purpose annexation” within the development for the purpose of imposing and collecting sales and use taxes and “future full purpose annexation” of the property.
The massive Walton Development is situated about three miles west of Greenville on roughly 6,700 acres. The project has been discussed since 2009 and is described as a “phased generational master planned development,” meaning the city would be able to apply sub-division standards and regulations as the development moves forward over a number of years.
The Walton Development would have a large industrial component, almost 3,000 acres, according to earlier descriptions. At its core would be an industrial and transportation facility, which would include 8,000 feet of frontage on the Kansas City Southern rail line, accommodation of a 10,000-square-foot facility to serve trucks and trains, a rail storage unit and sit-yard and more than 10 million square feet of industrial storage and an industrial park served by rail.
In 2012, the City of Greenville announced that in intended to provide water and sewer service to the Municipal Utility District No. 1.
In other business, the council is expected to consider a change to its animal ordinance, specifically dealing with “multi-pet” and “sterilized multi-pet” premises. City staff has recommended eliminating the term “private kennel” from language in the ordinance.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider modifying its water sales contract with the neighboring city of Caddo Mills. Due to growth in the number of residential properties, Caddo Mills wants to increase the volume of water delivered by Greenville from 350 gallons per minute to 600 gallons per minute.
In addition Tuesday, the council will take up a proposed lease/purchase agreement for a 2023 Pierce reserve aerial fire truck to replace the current 1995 model. Staff proposes a lease/purchase option with a $900,000 down payment and annual lease payments of $157,041 spread out over five annual installments for a total financed cost of $1.685 million.
The council meeting will begin with a 5 p.m. work session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South, followed by the regular session, which begins at 6 p.m.
