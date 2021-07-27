The Greenville Fire Department makes its pitch to the City Council this afternoon for a new administration building, replacing one falling apart. To do it, the City Council will have to consider going into debt — something also on the agenda.
The presentation is just one part of an expansive work-study session and regular City Council meeting today. The work-study session is at 4:30 p.m., while the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Recent work-study sessions have focused on the 2021-2022 budget, due in September, and today’s meeting is no different. The city is considering include pay increases, capital purchases, and expansion of programs. City Manager Summer Spurlock will present the preliminary budget on Aug. 10.
Greenville fire officials estimate it will cost between $9 million to $9.7 million to replace the current administration offices, located in an aging former firehouse on Templeton Street.
The fire department wants to build a multiuse facility that can house training areas, offices, larger meeting spaces and an emergency command center — something the current administrative offices can’t handle. The facility would also include a more extensive training center, including a tower for multi-story firefighting.
Greenville firefighters have no regular live-fire training; instead, they rely on vacant structures for occasional use to train. There is no timetable for the project. However, the City Council could issue $17 million in certificates of participation to pay for the project and a new radio system.
City leaders are studying competing bids from L3 Harris and Motorola to replace the city’s dated radios. The proposed plan would cost $9 million to $11 million — depending on the vendor. Grants would cover some of the costs. The new radios would provide interoperability between other agencies and departments and improved audio quality.
Today’s City Council meeting will feature a host of conversations about road repairs, trash pickup and redistricting. The City Council looks at itemized costs on road and drainage projects authorized by the city’s voter-approved transportation bond in May.
Seven companies have bid to do road construction and paving work across Greenville as part of the bond.
In other city business, the Council will consider:
• Granting a zoning change to allow the construction of 58 homes.
on Waverly Street. The property is currently zoned retail commercial.
• There will also be a discussion about redistricting of the Council’s districts.
