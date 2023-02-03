By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner Editor
It looks as though residents and businesses in Greenville could see a new waste disposal company come to town later this year.
The City Council on Tuesday is expected to discuss a proposal by the city’s administration to award the next contract to BlackJack Disposal for residential and commercial solid waste disposal and recycling services. The council’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
The contract governing the city’s current trash collection service, Waste Connections, expires on Sept. 30. Solid waste pickup has been a sore spot for some Greenville residents for years with complaints about pickup arising multiple times during public comment periods at City Council meetings.
A city complaint log for fiscal 2021-22 shows that the city fielded more than 100 complaints per month regarding solid waste services in eight of the 12 months. There was a steady rise in complaints from April 2022 through August 2022, which saw nearly 200.
Waste Connections originally contracted with the city of Greenville in March 2018.
Under the proposal submitted by BlackJack, trash would be collected twice per week at a cost of $22.05. Recyclables would be picked up once per week at a charge of $4.24, for a total of $26.29.
Under the existing contract, those same services run $22.41, according to the city’s agenda.
BlackJack Disposal has been in business roughly 30 years, according to its website. It offers waste collection and disposal services in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall, and Tarrant counties.
Also Tuesday, the council is expected to consider approving an expenditure of $21.13 million for the purchase of 10 miles of 36-inch fusible PVC pipe to use in the raw-water line project that will move water from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville.
The purchase, if approved, will be funded by $50 million in certificate of obligation bonds approved by the City Council in 2021. The purchase would be made from Underground Solutions Inc.
The new raw water line will become the city’s primary route for moving water from the lake to its reservoirs.
The city’s current 27-inch line is subject to ruptures when underlying soils shift, former city Public Works Director Press Tompkins has previously explained. Each break costs the city thousands of dollars to repair.
The new, larger water line also will extend farther into the lake. The older 27-inch line will provide the city with a redundancy capability.
In another action item Tuesday, the council will consider a request by City Manager Summer Spurlock to approve an agreement for engineering and surveying services with MTG Stovall Engineers and Surveyors.
According to the meeting agenda, the city has a need for engineering services to assist city staff with commercial developments.
If approved, the city will utilize MTG Stovall on project-by-project basis and pay for services based on an hourly rate schedule.
The financial impact to the city will depend on the city’s need for services but could exceed $50,000.
