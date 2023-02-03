Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * WHEN...The river has crested and should fall below flood stage by tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.7 feet Wednesday evening. &&