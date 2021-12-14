Following public hearings, the Greenville City Council on Tuesday evening is expected to consider several residential development projects that, if approved, will add about 600 of new single-family houses to the city.
The largest project calls for constructing 445 new homes in Greenville if, like the others, it clears all the necessary hurdles involving zoning and permits.
On behalf of Wildcatters Realty Advisors, project manager Aaron Rendon is requesting a zoning change from agricultural to single-family that would allow a planned 445-house development to proceed on 122 acres of unused land at the 5800 block of Wesley Street. As part of the project, the developer would have to bring in water, sewer and new streets. Besides houses, plans call for a possible pocket park, an amenity center, a possible disc golf course and a regional trail system that would connect it with a separate housing development to the south, according to information contained in the meeting agenda.
That separate housing development, another initiative of Wildcatters Realty Advisors, entails placing 96 houses on a 36-acre tract of land with an address of 3910 Coyote Crossing.
The third project to be considered involves 14.6 acres at 5201 Joe Ramsey Blvd. being developed by David Tucker, who is seeking a change of zoning from agricultural to single-family. This development project would add 61 new homes to Greenville.
Also Tuesday night, the city council is expected to consider approving a new voting district map for the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.