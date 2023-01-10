The Greenville City Council tonight is expected to consider a request for a zoning change to accommodate a planned development called Pinegates Village that would feature retail, apartments and single family homes along the 3300 block of Joe Ramsey Blvd.
The zoning request is among the business that will be before the council when it meets for a regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Building.
According to a conceptual plan, Pinegates Village would be situated on an 89-acre tract and comprise 135 single-family lots, 15 multi-family buildings, air-conditioned mini-storage units, a five-story hotel, retail space and office space.
Also tonight, the council will consider a request by Police Chief Chris Smith to purchase 41 ballistic shields for use by the police force. The police patrol division now can deploy two shields, which are bulky and heavy and not rated to stop rifle or pistol rounds, according to a memo that accompanies the council agenda. The purchase price for the shields is $91,453, and will be paid for through grant funds.
In justifying the purchase of ballistic shields, the memorandum noted: “Unfortunately, in our society, mass, active and school shootings are becoming more frequent. Officers are increasingly being tasked with stopping school shootings and saving the lives of staff and children, many times by themselves. A properly equipped and trained officer will be the difference between a mass casualty event and stopping the threat to our community. Every advantage an officer can have will lower the risk to innocent people. Ballistic shields will tilt the odds in our favor.”
Also at tonight’s meeting, the council is expected to call municipal elections for May 6.
Up for reelection this spring are City Council seats in Place 3 and Place 4, which are now occupied by Councilwoman Kristen Washington and Councilman Tim Kruse, respectively.
If a runoff election is necessary, the date will be June 17.
Another matter before the council tonight will be a resolution to award contracts to Tri-Con Services and PaveCon for the 2023 annual street repair project. The council will consider a total bid of $970,427 from Tri-Con and one for $478,718 submitted by PavCon.
