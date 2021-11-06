The Greenville City Council is scheduled this week to consider signing off on an agreement with Hunt County which would allow trustee inmates from the Hunt County Detention Center to assist the City of Greenville with work projects.
The council intends to vote on the measure during the regular session agenda, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5 p.m.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve its side of the agreement during a special session Nov. 1. County Judge Bobby Stovall Stovall said city officials had contacted him recently about providing trustees from the jail to assist with various projects such as painting, cleaning out ditches or mowing grass.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray, who also serves in the same capacity for the cry, said the county and city previously had an agreement in place, but that it had not been in use for the past few years.
Sheriff Terry Jones restarted the program in June.
