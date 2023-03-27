By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner editor
The $65 million proposal to build a new recreation center at the Greenville SportsPark and expand the Reecy Davis Sr. Center tops Tuesday’s City Council agenda.
The council is expected to consider a resolution that, if passed, will allow the city to move forward on the issuance of $65 million in Certificates of Obligation. Issuing such certificates is not subject to voter approval as is the case with General Obligation bonds.
The City Council’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Building.
Several proponents of the proposed new rec center have called it “a game-changer” and “transformational” for the city of Greenville.
Some, however, have complained that intentions to construct a new rec center and expand Reecy Davis were shrouded in secrecy, and they argue that Greenville’s voters should have the ability to weigh in on an expenditure of this size and the associated debt.
Questions also have been raised about whether the issuance of $65 million in CO bonds violates the city’s charter, if not in letter then in spirit. In late February, the council authorized $5 million for architectural plans and design work for the recreation projects.
Among the amenities planned for the 100,000-square-foot recreation center will be four basketball and volleyball courts, a walking track, a 25-meter pool and splash pad, locker rooms, a turf soccer field, a softball field and batting cages, two pickle ball courts, a two-bay golf simulator, a gym and exercise space, 5,000 square feet for sports medicine and physical therapy, administrative offices, restrooms, a concession area and a party room.
There also will be an outdoor fitness area, an outdoor splash pad, a pump track, improved exterior lighting and additional parking. An initial timeline places project completion in the fall of 2025.
Reecy Davis will be renovated and expanded by 25,000 square feet to include a new gymnasium, classrooms and support spaces.
Also Tuesday, the council is expected to conduct a final public hearing on an ordinance approving BlackJack Disposal as the city’s solid waste and recycling contractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.