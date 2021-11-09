The Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote this evening on purchases which will allow continued pumping of water from Lake Tawakoni, with one of the items considered an emergency measure.
The council’s regular session agenda is set for 6 p.m. in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5 p.m.
The council is scheduled to vote on an emergency ordinance authorizing Weisinger Incorporated to provide and install a water pump on Lake Tawakoni for a fixed price of $105,910.
In a memo to the council, Public Works Director Press Tompkins said the city’s water treatment plant is ending to rebuild the pump, which is expected to take up to six weeks.
“This is a critical component of the Water Treatment Plant,” Tompkins said. “The Lake Tawakoni pump station is insufficient in its ability to pump water through the 20-mile raw water line to the City’s reservoirs.”
Tompkins said the plant was originally designed to have four pumps in operation.
“This gives the City with the installation of this pump the capability to meet the necessary demand in which we do not have at this time,” Tompkins said.
The council is also scheduled this evening to consider a professional services agreement with Bartlett & West for the design of a 36-inch raw water transmission line from the lake to the Water Treatment Plant.
“The existing 27-inch RCCP raw water pipe, constructed in 1964, conveys raw water from the raw water pump station at Lake Tawakoni to the City of Greenville’s Water Treatment Plant,” Tompkins said, adding the pipe has reached the end of its useful life and is experiencing regular failures.
“To provide for both current and future residential and industrial growth, certain improvements and expansion of the raw water line is required,” Tompkins said.
Bartlett & West has agreed to provide the necessary design services for the design of the line for a fee not to exceed $599,248.
