The Greenville City Council tonight is expected to consider making purchases of police body camera technology as well as decide whether to enter into a $2.09 million contract for the completion of Sayle Street.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers at the Municipal Building.
The city’s Police Department is requesting an expenditure of $323,589 over five years to acquire 40 body cameras along with the supporting software and hardware.
The acquisition would be enough to equip every Greenville police officer who regularly comes into contact with members of the public, according to an agenda memo by Police Chief Chris Smith.
The Police Department is seeking a contract with Motorola Solutions that requires a payment of $113,334 the first year, two annual payments of $52,939 during the next two years and two final payments of $52,189.
In March, the department was awarded a grant for $67,856, which will be used to offset the cost of the new bodycam equipment. Already, the department has implemented a body camera policy for officers and it is now completing training, according to Smith.
Also today, the council also will consider paying $2.09 million to lone bidder Tri-Con to complete the the reconstruction of Sayle Street and provide for proper drainage.
In May of 2019, Greenville voters approved a $15 million bond issue for reconstruction of Sayle and Stonewall streets. The $2.09 million represents the final expenditure for the two projects.
In other business, the City of Greenville is proposing a 10-year partnership with Hunt Regional Healthcare to sponsor the city’s baseball/softball complex. According to Brett Quarles, the city’s director of parks and recreation, the partnership would provide Hunt Regional with advertising and the city’s Youth Sports League program would receive $15,000 a year in revenue.
