The Greenville City Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that adds Morgan Street and 20 Wesley Street intersections to the city’s streets improvement program.
The council will consider adding the projects as part of the $50 million bond program approved by voters in May 2021. Along with the reconstruction of Morgan Street from Lee to Bourland, the city also intends to rebuild the following Wesley Street intersections: Kari Lane – west side, Hillcrest – east side, Mockingbird – east side, Poplar – east side, Webb – east side, Aileen – both sides, Woodrow – east side, Canton – east side, Albert – west side, Fannie Jo – west side, Vinnie – west side, Horsley – west side, Division – both sides, Templeton – both sides, Marshall – west side, Spencer – east side, Crockett – west side, and Pickett – east side.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approval of the fiscal 2022-23 budget for the Greenville Board of Development and the Greenville 4A Economic Development Corp. The Board of Development/4A Economic Development Corp. is proposing a consolidated budget that projects revenue at $1.55 million and operating expenses of $625,869.
Also on the agenda is council consideration of accepting a $2,500 2022 Texas Book Festival Library Grant as well as a $7,000 grant from the Public Library Association.
Additionally, the agenda calls for council action on whether to approve a zoning change from Commercial to Multi-Family 1 sought by Sai Patel, who owns a vacant motel property at 1216 Interstate 30. Patel reportedly intends to convert the former motel to 70 apartments. In April, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 to recommend approval of the zoning change.
The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at council chambers in the Municipal Building. A work session is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Among the work session items is another presentation on water and sewer rates. At the previous city council meeting, a consultant recommended increasing Greenville’s water and sewer rates. Also at the work session, presentations will be made on the library’s Summer Reading Program as well as Downtown Vision 2022. City Manager Summer Spurlock also is expected to give an overview of the proposed fiscal 2022-23 city budget.
