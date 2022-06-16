The City Council voted Tuesday to postpone action on a proposal to offer a local option tax exemption to homeowners in Greenville.
At least one property owner, however, urged the council to instead offer tax relief through lowering the city’s tax rate so that homeowners and renters alike would benefit.
The council is expected to take up the proposal again on June 28. If approved, the exemption can go into effect for the 2022 tax year.
The council is deciding whether to offer a “local option” exemption based on a percentage of a home’s appraised value. The city is allowed to exempt up to 20 percent of a home’s appraised value or as little as $5,000. If approved, the new exemption will impact all those who qualify for a residential homestead, not just those 65 or older. The city of Greenville would join the cities of Campbell and Wolfe City as the only taxing entities in Hunt County to offer the exemption.
The council is considering the new homestead exemption in the wake of 2022 property appraisals that reflect soaring real estate market values. The average market value of a single-family house in Hunt County shot up 18% over 2021, but many properties exceed that percentage.
City Manager Summer Spurlock said of the local option tax exemption: “It’s just another tool we can use along with the tax rate to help lesson that burden on the taxpayer while still being able to provide quality customer service to our citizens.”
Mayor Jerry Ransom said he believes it is important for the council consider the new exemption in light of higher appraisals and skyrocketing costs in general.
“It’s not just the fact that appraisals have been increased but that people are struggling with gas prices, grocery prices and all the inflation that we’re seeing,” said Ransom.
Greenville resident Clay Woods, however, said he’d prefer to see tax relief come via the city’s tax rate rather than another homestead exemption. The city’s tax rate is 61.5 cents per $100 value.
“About 40% of the people rent in this community,” Woods estimated. “So those people would not have an opportunity to see a decrease at all.”
Of the city’s 9,224 single-family properties, 4,356 qualify for a homestead exemption, according to Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South. That leaves 4,868 properties that do not qualify, more than half.
Woods said he has three rental properties that saw appraised values climb by 65%, 34% and 31%, respectively. The tax increases associated with those properties will have to be passed on to his tenants, all of whom are retired and live on fixed incomes, he said.
Woods said his preference for tax relief would take the form of a lower tax rate.
