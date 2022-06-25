The Greenville City Council on Tuesday will consider calling a special election for Sept. 6 to fill the vacancy left by Place 2 Councilman Byron Taylor’s resignation earlier this week.
If the council approves calling the election, the candidate filing period will be June 29 through July 15, according to City Secretary Carole Kuykendall. All pertinent election information will be posted on the city’s website as well as on the bulletin board at City Hall.
In a letter submitted earlier this week, Taylor wrote: “I made this extremely difficult decision to resign, with the help of my family, because of a personal health concern. I wish you all success in your endeavors in making Greenville a better community.”
Taylor won a seat on the City Council on May 7 by defeating incumbent Place 2 Councilman Al Atkins 278-119.
After postponing action at its June 14 meeting, the City Council is expected Tuesday to consider whether to offer a local option tax exemption to homeowners in Greenville. If approved, the exemption will go into effect for the 2022 tax year. The council can offer an exemption based on a percentage of a home’s appraised value. The city is allowed to exempt up to 20 percent of a home’s appraised value or as little as $5,000.
If approved, the new exemption will impact all those who qualify for a residential homestead, not just those 65 or older. The city of Greenville would join the cities of Campbell and Wolfe City as the only taxing entities in Hunt County to offer the exemption.
