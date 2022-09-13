The Greenville City Council is expected today to consider the city’s budget and tax rate for fiscal 2022-23 after first convening a public hearing.
City Manager Summer Spurlock will give a presentation on the budget during a 4 p.m. work session. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the council chambers in the Municipal Building. The city’s administration is proposing a tax rate of 57.89 cents per $100 valuation, 1.71% less than the current tax rate of 58.9 cents.
The proposed budget also calls for increases in water and sewer rates as well as increases in a range of city fees.
Also, City Council members will consider allocating $300,000 for the design of a new municipal wastewater plant that can treat up to 12 million gallons per day with the ability to expand capacity to 24 million gallons per day.
In other utility-related business, the council will consider authorizing an amount of $700,000 for new water meters. The council also will consider a $185,000 construction contract with MESA Contracting LLC for a storm water discharge piping project.
Finally, the council will consider extending the city’s contract with city attorney Daniel Ray.
