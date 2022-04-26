The Greenville City Council on Tuesday evening will consider approving a $653,900 professional services contract with Martinez Architects for architectural and engineering work related to the construction of a new fire administration building/emergency operations center/fire training center.
The money to build a new $9 million fire and emergency operations center comes from a bond issue approved by voters.
The council also will consider a construction contract with Mesa Contracting of Plano for Lake Tawakoni pump station discharge header replacement. The contract calls for a payment by the city not exceed $457,900. The pump station at Lake Tawakoni needs a new discharge header so it can pump water into a new raw water line from the lake to Greenville.
Also Tuesday night, the council will consider passing a resolution approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Women in Need (WIN) and the Greenville Police Department. WIN is a multi-faceted domestic violence resource center that shelters, advocates, and educates women who face danger or insecurity because of domestic abuse.
WIN has requested a MOU with the Greenville Police Department to reflect its partnership and the collaborative efforts involved in serving the community. This also enables WIN to be compliant for the purpose of applying for, receiving, and managing grant applications and subsequent funding.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
