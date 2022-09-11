The Greenville City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider adoption of the city’s 2022-23 budget, a plan that calls for a tax rate of 57.89 cents per $100 valuation, according to the proposed budget.
Another feature of this year’s budget is expected to be an increase in water and sewer rates as well as a boost in a range of city fees. The fee increases concern the animal shelter, vendors and solicitors and use of the civic center.
Regarding sewer and water rates, the city’s administration eyes increases for an array of customer charges.
During a presentation in August, Chris Ekrut, a representative for NewGen Strategies & Solutions, urged the City Council to approve an increase in sewer and water rates, saying the city will have insufficient revenue to cover its expenses beginning in 2023 and onward through fiscal 2027.
In a comparison with 23 other North Texas cities, Greenville was at the bottom in terms of combined water and wastewater rates, according to a NewGen study.
“If you want to invest in your business, if you want to ensure the financial integrity of your business, some type of rate action is needed going forward,” said Ekrut.
Based on a 3/4-inch meter and inside the city limits, a customer’s minimum monthly charge would go from $15.23 to $19.30 under a scenario outlined in the city’s Tuesday meeting agenda. A consumption charge per 1,000 gallons would go from $4.04 to $5.12 for 2,000 to 8,000 gallons.
Wastewater fees also are expected to increase. A residential customer now paying the minimum charge of $16.41 per month up to 2,000 gallons will pay $18.72. The consumption charge per 1,000 gallons would climb from $6.39 to $7.29.
As for the proposed tax rate of 57.89 cents, its is 1.71% below the fiscal 2021-22 rate of 58.9 cents. A reduction this year would be the sixth consecutive year in which Greenville’s tax rate has fallen. The tax rate stood at 69.9 cents in fiscal 2016-17.
Despite the drop, this year’s proposed rate amounts to an overall tax increase because the city’s certified taxable value of $2.79 billion is a 9.3% increase over last year’s $2.55 billion. The expanded taxable value stems from a sharp rise in property valuations due to a red-hot housing market between 2021 and 2022. In addition, new taxable value shot up 113%, from $50.5 million to $107.4 million, according to the city.
The no-new-revenue tax rate – that rate that would raise the same amount of property tax revenue as in fiscal 2021-22 using this year’s appraised values – is 51.7 cents per $100 valuation. The 6.17 cents separating the no-new-revenue rate and this year’s proposed rate will raise $1.63 million in additional revenue, according to city budget calculations.
The city is staying under the voter approval rate of 60.63 cents. Were it to go up to or over that amount, the city could be subject to a tax rollback election.
Along with more in tax revenue, the city also projects taking in more in sales taxes, which have grown substantially over the years. The city is projecting sales tax revenue of $23.87 million, which accounts for 29% of the city’s revenue. Property taxes account for 20% of the city’s revenue, according to city financial information.
The city’s administration is requesting additional spending next year for adding positions and raising the pay of city personnel. Among the proposed new positions are three police patrol officers and two communications operators, a volunteer/rescue coordinator, a recruiting coordinator, an IT technician, a fleet maintenance technician, two utilities workers, a golf course manager-trainee, moving two part-time library staff to fulltime, and a building attendant. The administration also is recommending a 5% merit raises for city employees as well as raises for city police.
