Despite the Planning and Zoning Commission’s 9-0 vote to reject a proposed subdivision plat last week, a plan to develop Forest Ridge Estates in south Greenville appears to be sailing ahead.
The City Council tonight is expected to consider a $4.4 million development agreement with Altura Homes for development of Forest Ridge Estates, an 85-acre, 226-lot planned subdivision. The agreement calls for the city to pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million to avoid destruction of mature trees and for increasing the minimum size of lots and the square footage of homes. In addition, the council will consider approval of Altura’s preliminary plat for Forest Ridge.
After a lengthy public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 19 in a 7-2 vote approved rezoning the land for Forest Ridge Estate from agricultural to single-family. The commission, however, unanimously rejected the development’s preliminary plat.
Attorney Craig Black, who represents the Hunter’s Run neighborhood, promised full-throttled opposition to the council’s proposed action on Forest Ridge.
‘We absolutely oppose the (development) agreement as it currently stands. Part of its provisions provide for the construction of the tie-in to Cheltenham. We don’t want that to occur.”
In public testimony last week, residents of the Hunter’s Run neighborhood, which rests south of Jack Finney Boulevard and east of State Hwy. 34, complained that traffic for the new subdivision would spill into their neighborhood and disrupt its quiet, pedestrian-friendly character. Residents argued that they did not oppose the Altura project, but they did not want to see their neighborhood connected to Forest Ridge via Cheltenham, which would allow additional traffic to pour into Hunter’s Run. They fear Hunter’s Run’s quiet, low-traffic character would be transformed into a place with heavy traffic. Streets throughout the neighborhood are old and narrow and not conducive to heavy traffic flow, several residents said. Under the development agreement, Altura Homes would be responsible for completing construction of Cheltenham Street, which would connect Hunter’s Run to the new development.
Along with pushback from Hunter’s Run, the city’s proposed development agreement with Altura also has come under fire for directing city funds to private development. Opposition to the development agreement has surfaced on social media sites, radio spots and physical signs that take the city to task for planing to spend public dollars for a private development.
City Attorney Daniel Ray, however, said it is “pretty normal” for municipalities to provide funds to developers for projects that spur economic development.
“Many big developments come to the city and ask for either tax abatements or cash for certain things. That’s a very normal thing.”
With regard to the proposed action by the city council, Black said Hunter’s Run is prepared for a fight and he expects a big turnout for tonight’s meeting.
‘We intend to continue to oppose this, and I strongly expect that the next step – if they try to proceed – will be the referendum process. If they try to block that, the whole thing will end up in court.”
After a work session that begins at 4 p.m., the council will begin its regular session at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
