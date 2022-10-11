A proposed development agreement between the city of Greenville and Altura homes concerning the planned Forest Ridge Estates is back on today’s City Council agenda.
As part if the proposed agreement, the city will pay Altura $4.4 million to complete construction of Roy Warren Parkway Phase I and II from FM 1570 to Bethel Road. Under the agreement, Altura also will complete construction of Cheltenham Street. The developer also is required to construct a 14-inch water main along the new stretch of Roy Warren to the existing main at Bethel Road, according to the agreement. In addition, Altura will build homes in the subdivision of at least 2,500 square feet with 2,100 square feet of living space.
The proposed Forest Ridge Estates subdivision has been a contentious issue in Greenville. Scores of residents of the Hunters Run have opposed the project, fearing traffic from the new subdivision will spill into their quiet, residential streets and spoil the neighborhood’s character.
Craig Black, an attorney representing Hunters Run, argued that opening Cheltenham will “change the character, the dynamic, the comfort level and the value of that neighborhood.” Hunters Run residents do not object to the Forest Estates subdivision per se, but they do not want Cheltenham opened up to traffic from the subdivision, he said.
On Sept. 27, the City Council approved a plat for Forest Ridge Estates on a 5-2 vote. One of the stipulations of the plat was that a fire gate will be installed at Cheltenham Street to keep traffic out of the Hunters Run neighborhood except for emergencies.
As part of the development agreement, a traffic study of the area will be undertaken. If the study shows “an unacceptable increase in traffic to or toward Old Mill Road through Cheltenham or other adjacent roads” the city’s Community Planning Office can determine that traffic patterns will be unacceptable and neither the city nor Altura will be obligated to go forward with terms of the agreement.
This is the second time the Altura development agreement has gone before the council. At the urging of Councilman T.J. Goss, the matter was tabled on Sept. 27 to give Greenville citizens time to review the agreement.
