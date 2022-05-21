“The vision of the City of Greenville is to build on our hometown values and rich heritage as a diverse community by providing quality, cost-effective services to create an enjoyable, vibrant place where families and businesses choose to live, grow and prosper.”
– City of Greenville Vision Statement
The Greenville Forward Comprehensive Plan, an in-depth blueprint developed to guide the city’s direction and decision-making for the next two to three decades, will be considered for council adoption on Tuesday.
The massive planning document addresses nearly every facet of the city’s role in civic life– from culture and quality of life to city thoroughfares, public safety, water supply, finances and economic development. The plan addresses commercial and residential growth, business development, infrastructure, downtown revitalization, parks and recreation and many other areas.
Development of the Comprehensive Plan began the fall of 2019 with input from residents, city staff and other local stakeholders. The process took a pause in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ramped back up the summer of 2020 with advisory committee meetings and public workshops.
Four primary objectives of the Comprehensive Plan include wise management of future growth, providing a framework for compatible land use, fostering efficiency in public services and identifying public and private investment opportunities.
Some of the many goals spelled out by the Comprehensive Plan include improved accessibility for pedestrians throughout the city, including the installation of sidewalks in existing neighborhoods and new subdivisions.
Also, the Comprehensive Plan calls for working to make downtown and its surrounding area “a vibrant center that is the core of the economic and social life of our community, a center of civic, entertainment and cultural activities, and the focus of our community’s identity and branding efforts.”
In April, the council approved a $170,000 study to bring aboard a professional planning and engineering consultant to work with the Downtown Vision 2022 steering committee to develop a master plan for the downtown.
The City Council’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.