Tonight, the Greenville City Council will consider adding streets to the list of roadways to be addressed this year under the city’s Street Improvement Program (SIP).
The improvements that Greenville’s Department of Public Works is proposing to add to the list include work on East Washington Street, West Washington Street at Langford Street, Oliver Street, Bethel Road and Jefferson Street.
If approved, Texas Bit, the contractor who has been implementing Greenville’s SIP, has agreed to do the work on the additional streets for $450,527.60. This fee would be on top of the $1.826 million already being paid to Texas Bit for work on the streets that were already on the list.
The specific improvements that were already on the list under the city’s SIP are as follows:
Minor Reconstruction
• Morse Street – Bois d Arc to Travis
• Henry Street – Houston to Gordon
• Henry Street – Gordon to Stuart
• Henry Street – Stuart to Johnson
• Wesley Street – Blades to Silver
• Edgewood Drive – Old Mill Road to Royal Oaks
• Spencer Street – King to Wright
Mill & Overlay
• Terrell Road – IH 30 Service Road to Wesley
• Terrell Road – Wesley to Sayle
• Traders Road – Walmart to Wesley
Overlay
• Bethel Road – Old Mill Road to Bridge (West)
Valley Gutter
Repairs
• Turtle Creek Estates – 19 Locations, Total 1,110 SY
Street Striping
• Wesley Street – Oneal to Sockwell – Double Yellow
• Center Point Lane – IH 30 to Jack Finney – Double Yellow
• Traders Road – Wesley to Walmart Double – Yellow, Dashed White, Turns
• Walnut Street – Lee to Sockwell – Double Yellow
• Terrell Road – IH 30 to Lions Lair – Double Yellow, Solid White, Turns
• Stonewall Street – Park to Joe Ramsey – Double Yellow, Turns, Stop
The regular session of tonight’s Greenville City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Business Highway 69 South.
