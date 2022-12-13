The Greenville City Council tonight will consider the purchase of a 610-acre tract of land on which to build a new wastewater treatment facility and associated water infrastructure.
The land under consideration is situated at the east end of Division Street and the north end of Long Branch Road within the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction. The cost of the land is pegged at $3.55 million and its owners are Nicholas and Carla Martin.
Given the robust growth in Greenville, the city has known for some time that it must increase its capacity to treat wastewater. Greenville has added nearly 4,000 people since 2010, and today has a population of about 29,600, according to Census Bureau data. Also, thousands of new homes have been built or are in the pipeline.
Public Works Director Press Tompkins told the City Council in September 2021 that the city’s future growth would place the current treatment plant at more than 75% of its capacity. In addition, many of the city’s sanitary lift stations were operating at 90% capacity and were in need of upgrades.
Tompkins said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires cities to start the process for the expansion of a wastewater treatment Plant at the 75% capacity level.
In September of this year, the council approved an allocation of $300,000 for engineering design of a new municipal wastewater plant that can treat up to 12 million gallons of wastewater per day with the ability to expand capacity to 24 million gallons a day.
This year’s city budget includes increases in water and sewer rates.
As part of the agreement between the city and the Martins, the Martins will be able lease back for $100 per year much of the acreage for the production of pecans and for hunting.
Also, the city would pay the Martins an additional $10,000 in lieu of city construction of two water taps.
Tonight’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
