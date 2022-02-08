The City Council today is expected to hear public comments on a proposed strategic partnership with Municipal Utility District No., better known as the Walton Development.
The city is considering an agreement that would give the city “limited purpose annexation” within the development for the purpose of imposing and collecting sales and use taxes and “future full purpose annexation” of the property.
The Walton Development project has been discussed since 2009 and is described as a “phased generational master planned development,” meaning the city would be able to apply sub-division standards and regulations as the development moves forward over a number of years.
The property is being planned for a mixture of uses, including residential housing, parks, schools, commercial, office and industrial.
The Walton Development would have a large industrial component –almost 3,000 acres – according to earlier descriptions. At its core would be an industrial and transportation facility, which would include 8,000 feet of frontage on the Kansas City Southern rail line.
Developers eye benefits from quick access to U.S. 380, a major artery connecting the city of Greenville with the rapidly expanding city of McKinney.
In 2012, the City of Greenville announced that in intended to provide water and sewer service to the Municipal Utility District No. 1.
After a 5 p.m. council work session, the regular council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Business Highway 69.
