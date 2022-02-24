The City Council on Tuesday took a step to ensure continued operation of the Greenville water treatment plant should electrical power ever be knocked out.
The council voted unanimously to spend $587,544 for a 2,000-kilowatt backup generator.
Public Works Director Press Tompkins told the council that last year’s Winter Storm Uri presented electrical grid concerns and challenges to keeping the treatment plant operating. The city’s current generator was obtained from an oil field and has 88,000 hours on it, according to Tompkins. It can supply only about half the power required by the treatment plant. The lack of adequate and dependable electrical power to the plant in the case of a power outage was identified as “a weak link” in city preparedness, according to Tompkins. The new generator can supply enough power to operate the entire plant, he said.
The purchase of the new generator will be funded by the sale of water.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a contract with Haskell Company for engineering an 18-inch PVC gravity sanitary sewer main to accommodate an increase in flow from the planned HP Hood dairy operation west of the city. The services are expected to cost the city about $187,200.
Also, the council agreed to execute a consultant contract with city planner Letora Fortune Anderson, who is leaving her employment with the city at the end of this month.
City Manager Summer Spurlock told the council that Anderson has been involved in a number of city projects and that the city and Anderson would like for her to stay on and see them through. Under the terms of the consulting contract, Anderson would be paid $50 per hour and not more than $52,000 a year. She would not receive benefits.
