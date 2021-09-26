Now that the Greenville’s current population has been determined, it is time to begin the process of making sure all of the city’s residents are fairly represented.
The Greenville City Council intends Tuesday to begin the process of redistricting, the redrawing of council precincts based on population changes of the past 10 years.
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to allow candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
The council intends to take up the issue during Tuesday’s regular session beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m.
The council is scheduled Tuesday to consider a resolution establishing Criteria for Redistricting of Political Boundaries and also a resolution appointing members to a Citizens Advisory Committee to assist on redistricting.
Last month the U.S. Census Bureau numbers listed Greenville’s population at 29,374 people, an increase of 3,817 people from the 2010 report, which had the city’s population at 25,557 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.