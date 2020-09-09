At their meeting Tuesday, the Greenville City Council adopted a 2020-21 city property tax rate of 61.5 cents per $100 valuation, a 2.72-cent reduction compared to the current rate of 64.22 cents – which was also 1.23 cents lower than the proposed rate of 62.73 cents.
The main adjustments that were made to the 2020-21 budget to accommodate the lower tax rate were removing two vehicles that the city was planning to start leasing and reducing the amount allotted toward street drainage from $220,000 to $175,000.
Another reason why City Manager Summer Spurlock presented budgetary options that would allow for a lower property tax rate was because of healthier-than-projected sales tax revenue in recent months.
However, even though the city tax rate has gone down, the actual dollar amount that Greenville residents pay in local taxes will still possibly increase.
With the adopted rate, a Greenville resident’s property taxes owed to the city might look similar to the example below:
If a homeowner in Greenville owned a home valued at $150,000 in 2019-20, with a tax rate of 64.22 cents per $100 valuation, the would pay about $963.30 in city taxes.
Then, that same homeowner (if the appraised value of their home increased by 7.4 percent) would pay taxes on a $161,100 house in 2020-21 at a rate of 61.5 cents per $100 valuation, which would come out to about $990.77 in city taxes.
