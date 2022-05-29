With lackluster support from the Planning Zoning Commission and an absence of the most recent Census data, the city council this week tabled the adoption the city’s Comprehensive Plan until July.
The Greenville Forward Comprehensive Plan is an in-depth blueprint developed to help guide the city’s direction and decision-making for years to come. The massive planning document addresses nearly every facet of city government’s role in Greenville – from culture and quality of life to city thoroughfares, public safety, water supply, finances and economic development. The plan addresses commercial and residential growth, business development, infrastructure, downtown revitalization, parks and recreation and other areas.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, however, recommended adoption on only a 5-4 vote.
In comments before the council, several citizens complained that the massive document is not ready for adoption. Among other things, they cited a lack of collaboration in developing the plan and a lack of 2020 Census data.
Wayne Morrison, a member of the P&Z Commission said the lack of up-to-date Census information would render the document out dated as soon as it was approved. He recommended tabling the matter.
Councilman Ben Collins said the P&Z Commission’s split over the plan concerned him, and Councilman Terry Thomas said he was not 100% comfortable with its adoption. Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to hold off on consideration until July.
