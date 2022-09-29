With as many as 150 people packing City Hall, the City Council on Tuesday approved a plat for Forest Ridge Estates but postponed action on a $4.4 million development agreement.
Earlier in the meeting, the council OK’d a zoning change from agricultural to single-family for Forest Ridge on an 6-1 vote. Councilwoman Kristen Washington cast the dissenting vote. The Planing and Zoning Commission last week had approved the rezoning in a 7-2 decision. The commission, however, rejected a plat for the subdivision in a 9-0 vote.
Members of the Hunters Run neighborhood are vehemently opposed to linking with Forest Ridge Estate, arguing that its automobile traffic will spill into their quiet, self-contained neighborhood and disrupt its character and dynamics. As part of an amended plat, a fire gate will be installed at Cheltenham Street to keep traffic out of the neighborhood except for emergencies.
Still, boos rang out in the hallway outside council chambers when the council took its vote to approve the plat.
Craig Black, an attorney representing Hunters Run, argued that opening Cheltenham will “change the character, the dynamic, the comfort level and the value of that neighborhood. We’re fine with the single-family 2 development by Altura, and Altura told the Planning and Zoning Commission last week they’re fine essentially with the road being closed.”
The council voted 5-2 to approve the plat. Washington and Councilman Ben Collins opposed the action.
In regard to the development agreement, City Attorney Daniel Ray explained that Altura’s share of the cost to extend Roy Warren Parkway undoubtedly will exceed the $4.4 million the city intended to pay for the entire development agreement. Under the original agreement, the city intended to pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and $1.5 million to avoid the destruction of mature trees and to increase the minimum size of Forest Ridge houses and lots.
In a twist to that agreement hammered out in an executive session Tuesday night, the council decided to pay Atura the $4.4 million solely for road construction.
However, when it came time to vote on the matter, Councilman T.J. Goss urged the council to postponed action. Goss said he believes that in the interest of transparency, the public should have more time to review the agreement.
