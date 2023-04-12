Paris Junior College (PJC) and the city of Greenville will move forward on a partnership involving a fire training center as well as a new location for an emergency operations center and new fire administration building.
The City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday evening to enter into a 45-year lease agreement with PJC, on whose Greenville campus the facilities will be located.
Greenville’s current fire administration center is old and in poor condition. Building a new one at PJC in combination with a fire training center and emergency operations center would address several needs in Greenville. Funding will come from certificates of obligation bonds already approved.
Initial efforts by the city to acquire land for the projects did not pan out. Meanwhile, members of the city staff learned that PJC was interested in developing a firefighter training academy as part of its career-training offerings, according to the city’s meeting agenda.
Fire Chief Jeremy Powell called the agreement with PJC “an exciting opportunity.” The proposed annual lease is $10. Once completed, PJC will have access to the training facility for two weeks a year, he said.
Having a local training facility will allow Greenville to “grow our own future employees,” Powell said. Having it in Greenville also will help with continuing education requirements. The closest place to receive continuing education now is in Tarrant County, he said.
