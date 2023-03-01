Sports and recreational opportunities in Greenville might expand dramatically in the next couple of years, both at the SportsPark and at the Reecy Davis Center.
The City Council on Tuesday authorized a nearly $5 million contract to develop a design for a new 100,000-square-foot recreational center at the SportsPark and a 26,000-square-foot expansion to the Reecy Davis Center. The council authorized the development contract with Barker Rinker Seacat (BRS) Architecture.
Described as “transformational” and as a “game-changer,” the proposed new recreation center at the SportsPark has a timeline for completion in the fall of 2025.
Among the amenities at the recreation center will be four basketball and volleyball courts, a walking track, a 25-meter pool and splash pad, locker rooms, a turf soccer field, a softball field and batting cages, two pickle ball courts, a two-bay golf simulator, a gym and exercise space, 5,000 square feet for sports medicine and physical therapy, administrative offices, restrooms, a concession area and a party room.
There also will be an outdoor fitness area, an outdoor splash pad, a pump track, improved exterior lighting and additional parking.
Reecy Davis will be renovated and expanded to include a new gymnasium, classrooms and support spaces.
Including the design fee, the entire project is projected to cost about $65 million. City Attorney Daniel Ray said he believes the city intends to rely on certificate of obligation bonds to fund the construction costs. Those types of bonds are not subject to approval by a public referendum.
Construction could begin as early as June 2024 with completion in September 2025, according to a presentation by Brett Quarles, Greenville’s director of parks and recreation.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom labeled the project as something that could be “transformational for the entire community.”
Greg Sims, president and CEO of the Greenville Board of Development, pointed to a number of spinoff economic benefits a new recreation center could bring to the city.
“I think this a game-changer for us,” he said, adding that he believes it will benefit the city’s hotels, restaurants, and retail stores, which in turn will bring hotel-motel and sales tax revenue into the city. In addition, such a recreational facility will put Greenville on par with other up-and-coming cities and help it attract new families and residents.
