The Greenville City Council heard two more requests from applicants seeking conditional use permits to open liquor stores Tuesday, making them the second and third applicants to do so since voters approved of retail hard liquor sales in the local elections in November.
One of the applications, which was submitted by Payal Brahmbhatt, was for a Fossil Creek Liquor Store planned for the Town South Shopping Center on Wesley Street (where Planet Fitness is), in the space adjacent to the Advance America payday loan provider.
The application was approved. If completed, the 3,000 square foot store will be one of 13 Fossil Creek Liquor Store locations in Texas.
The other applicant, Rajbir S. Natt, was seeking a conditional use permit to open a liquor store at 2506 Wellington St. in North Greenville, in the space formerly occupied by Fanci Candy (around the corner from the Sugar Hill Express convenience store).
However, regarding the application for the proposed liquor store on Wellington Street, Greenville Community Development Director Steve Methven recommended denying the request, because the location is surrounded on three sides by residential areas and is only 242 feet from a church that contains a daycare – which is well below the minimum distance of 300 feet stipulated in the city’s code of ordinances.
Methven also mentioned that he mailed a total of 19 letters to residents of the neighborhood surrounding the proposed location, asking if they were for or against the liquor store, to which he received seven responses opposed to it and only one supporting it. He also said that he received additional phone calls and emails from people concerned about the prospect of a liquor store opening at the Wellington Street location.
After hearing Methven’s recommendations, the council denied the applicant’s request for the permit to open a liquor store at the former Fanci Candy location.
As of now, the Greenville City Council has authorized two conditional use permits to open liquor stores – one for a Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods store at the Greenville Promenade, and the Fossil Creek Liquor Store at the Town South Shopping Center.
When the city council approved the conditional use permit for the Spec’s store at their Jan. 12 meeting, they did so without adding a caveat recommended by the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission, which asked that the company’s mascot — a somewhat Bugs Bunny-like rabbit wearing glasses and a bow tie – be excluded from its signage, with the case being made that the logo could appeal to children.
“We spent a lot of time ensuring that our ordinance, with liquor stores going in, was in complete compliance with TABC’s rules … There was just over 67 percent of the people who voted that said yes, that they wanted [liquor stores] to go in,” Mayor David Dreiling said at the Jan. 12 meeting. “In my opinion, as long as [the sign] is not racist, and as long as it’s not vulgar, then it’s fine.”
In disagreement with the council’s decision to not apply the caveat recommended by the P&Z Commission, Greenville resident Ilia Powell posted a petition on www.change.org on Jan.14 (the direct link to the specific petition is https://bit.ly/3bC96zz) to gather community support “to ask Spec's and the Greenville, Texas city mayor and council members to exclude the ‘cute’ bunny from their store sign” – which has since gathered more than 350 signatures.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Powell addressed the council, requesting that the council vote on amending its approval of the permit for the Spec’s store, with the condition that the rabbit not be included in its signage.
As she spoke, Powell shared a quote from a 2003 report by the Federal Trade Commission which stated, “Distilled spirits advertising and marketing materials should not depict a child or portray objects, images, or cartoon figures that are popular predominantly with children.”
Powell concluded her request by saying, “We ask that the children of our community not be willfully subjected to the irresponsible marketing that could appeal to children, potentially conditioning them with positive attitudes toward alcohol.
“I’m asking that the council be prudent and stand up for our youngest citizens, and welcome a new business to town, but with care,” she continued. “We can amend the Spec’s CUP now, with appropriate signage rules, before they’ve spent any money on their sign.”
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, councilman Cedric Dean recommended adding a discussion and possible vote to a future meeting’s agenda over whether or not to amend Spec’s conditional use permit to include the caveat that the rabbit not be included in its sign.
