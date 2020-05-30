The Greenville City Council Tuesday meeting ended in a stalemate over moving forward with the funding and installation of six signs that would rename a portion of FM 1570 as John L. Horn Memorial Parkway – in honor of the late county judge, who passed away in September 2018.
The agenda item in question involved the city entering a proposed $30,950 funding and installation agreement for the signage with the Texas Department of Transportation.
In light of the nearly $31,000 price tag for the project, as well as dramatic increases in appraised property values, and the financial impact of COVID-19, multiple Greenville residents questioned if now is an appropriate time for the city to spend that much taxpayer money on new signage.
“[Re-naming the section of FM 1570 after Judge Horn] is a great idea, and I’d like to see it happen … but what kind of message are we sending to people right now, in the county, who are unemployed, underemployed, or wondering what else they’re going to have to cut to pay the county’s newest appraisal that will raise all of our taxes,” Greenville resident Wayne Morris said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
As he continued to speak, Morris suggested that the council add the project to next year’s budget instead of this year’s or the city reaching out to the county or to private donors to take on some of the cost.
After Morris and two more Greenville residents, Buddy Crump and James Evans, each voiced the opinion that “the timing may not be right” for the project, financially speaking, Councilman Brent Money made a motion to postpone the vote to look into more options.
The vote to postpone the council’s decision on the signage ended in a 3-3 tie, with council members Money, Al Atkins and Cedric Dean voting in favor of holding off on the decision, so the motion failed.
Then, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom made the motion to approve the funding and installation plan “as submitted,” and that vote, too, in turn, ended in a tie with Money, Atkins and Dean voting against approval, leaving the funding and timing of the project uncertain for now.
