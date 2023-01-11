The Greenville City Council on Tuesday gave unanimous approval for a zoning change to accommodate a planned development called Pinegates Village that would feature retail, apartments and single family homes along the 3300 block of Joe Ramsey Blvd.
The council approved a zoning change from multi-family/light commercial to planned development.
According to a conceptual plan, Pinegates Village is to be situated on an 89-acre tract and comprise 135 single-family lots, 15 multi-family buildings, air-conditioned mini-storage units, a five-story hotel, retail space and office space.
City Planner Steve Methven said the developer, Peloton Land Solutions, has hired a professional planner and engineer. He said he notified 14 nearby property owners and got one response, which was in favor of the rezoning.
“I feel we’re in a place now — if we go with this — that we can get this up and running,” he said.
He noted that the site already has sewer and water service.
Also Tuesday, the council OK’d a request by Police Chief Chris Smith to purchase 41 ballistic shields for use by the police force.
The police patrol division now can deploy only three shields, which are bulky and heavy and not rated to stop rifle rounds, Smith said.
The new shields weigh considerably less than the current ones, can’t stop rifle fire and should be able to last 15 years, he noted.
The purchase price for the shields is $91,453, and will be paid for through grant funds.
The council also called municipal elections for May 6. Up for reelection this spring are City Council seats in Place 3 and Place 4, which are now occupied by Councilwoman Kristen Washington and Councilman Tim Kruse, respectively. If a runoff election is necessary, the date will be June 17.
The council also awarded contracts to Tri-Con Services and PaveCon for the 2023 annual street repair project. The council approved a bid of $970,427 from Tri-Con and one for $478,718 submitted by PavCon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.