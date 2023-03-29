In a 7-0 vote, the Greenville City Council decided Tuesday to move forward with the issuance of $65 million in certificate of obligation bonds to fund a new recreation center at the SportsPark and expand the Reecy Davis Center.
The action came after public testimony that offered a spectrum of opinion. Several people expressed a concern about a lack of transparency and public input on a project of this magnitude. Others, however, said they believe the project is in the best interest of Greenville and its residents and gave it a ringing endorsement.
Among the amenities planned for the 100,000-square-foot recreation center will be four basketball and volleyball courts, a walking track, a 25-meter pool and splash pad, locker rooms, a turf soccer field, a softball field and batting cages, two pickle ball courts, a two-bay golf simulator, a gym and exercise space, 5,000 square feet for sports medicine and physical therapy, administrative offices, restrooms, a concession area and a party room.
There also will be an outdoor fitness area, an outdoor splash pad, a pump track, improved exterior lighting and additional parking. An initial timeline places project completion in the fall of 2025.
The Reecy Davis Center will be renovated and expanded by 25,000 square feet to include a new gymnasium, classrooms and support spaces.
Paul Jasin of Specialized Public Finance Inc. said the city should expect to pay an interest rate of about 4.4% on the bonds. The total cost of the project over 30 years is expected to be about $118.5 million.
James Evans said he supports a new recreation center for Greenville and believes the public would as well. However, Evans said he believes certificate of obligation bonds, which require no public vote of approval, should be used only in an emergency. He said he prefers using general obligation bonds, which do require voter approval, to fund the project.
Petra Erby said the council should have been transparent in its deliberations about a new recreation center and asked why so much new debt is being placed on the citizens of Greenville without them having a say.
Robert Pierce echoed her remarks, saying such a heavy debt load should have been put to a public vote.
Adam Miller, however, said it is time for Greenville residents to drive change, and voters gave council members the authority to make such decisions.
Greg Sims, president and CEO of the Greenville Board of Development, called the planned recreation center “a legacy anchor recruitment project” that will attract new homes, new businesses, new jobs and new families to the city.
Mayor Jerry Ransom pledged that the project will be revenue-neutral and will not lead to a tax increase.
As the population of Greenville expands, the city council has invested in the city’s infrastructure to prepare for growth, Ransom said.
“With plans in place to upgrade this infrastructure, it’s time to focus on citizen amenities and quality of life and culture,” he added.
He said the planned recreation center “will be a magnet for regional activities that create trickle down in sales and use taxes, as well as a pay-to-play revenue opportunities for sports leagues, tournament hosting, training and practices. Because there’s something for everyone it will improve lives from ages 2 to 99. It will be transformative for our community and our region.”
Also Tuesday, the council approved a contract with BlackJack Disposal for solid waste removal and recycling.
