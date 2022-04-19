Developers coming to Greenville to build houses and establish new neighborhoods will once again be charged impact fees to help cover the costs of new roadways, water infrastructure and wastewater services.
The council’s unanimous action last week will help shift the cost of development to developers and away from taxpayers.
Impact fees are a way to help fund public infrastructure improvements associated with new development. In Texas, municipalities are allowed to charge impact fees for streets and roads, drainage, and water and wastewater facilities. Fees are based on mathematical formulas and calculations whereby growth pays for itself.
Greenville suspended impact fees in fiscal 2017-18. City Planner Letora Anderson told the council that most neighboring municipalities are charging impact fees to developers.
An analysis by engineering consultants Kimley Horn indicates that Greenville, through its thoroughfare plan, has identified more than $312.3 million in roadway improvements over 10 years. In addition, 24 water projects over 10 years carry a projected price tag of $144.7 million. Thirty-seven wastewater projects over 10 years have a cost projected at $39 million, according to the engineering analysis. Impact fees will help fund those costs.
Local developer Larry Ellis is fully on board with impact fees.
Out-of-town developers should not be able to come to Greenville and make money by building and developing neighborhoods here “without writing a check” to help offset the cost of municipal infrastructure, Ellis said.
Higher appraisals will lead to significant tax increases for many residents of Greenville and “our citizens need a break,” he stated, later adding, “We need an offset and this could be an offset to help us.”
