Homeowners in Greenville could receive an early Christmas gift courtesy of the city council if it approves a broad homestead tax exemption next week.
The council on Tuesday will consider a “local option” exemption based on a percentage of a home’s appraised value. The city is allowed to exempt up to 20 percent of a home’s appraised value or as little as $5,000.
If approved, the new exemption will apply to the 2022 tax roll and subsequent ones. It will impact all of those with a qualified residence homestead, not just those 65 or older.
The council is considering action on increasing the homestead exemption in the wake of 2022 property appraisals that reflect skyrocketing market values. The average market value of a house in Hunt County shot up 18 percent over 2021, according to the Hunt County Central Appraisal District. Many properties saw even larger increases. Action by the city would take some of the tax sting out of those higher appraisals.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom said, “I’m interested in doing it to show that we are empathetic to people on fixed incomes and people who are struggling. Not just from the appraisals, but also this inflation.”
Inflation is at its highest point in 40 years. Consumer prices rose to 8.6% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gasoline prices are in record-setting territory as the price per gallon in Greenville on Friday was between $4.59 and $4.69, according to GasBuddy.
According to an analysis developed by the city, the owner of a house with a market value of $200,000 in 2021 paid $1,086 in city taxes. That same house, valued now at $226,000, would pay $1,272 in taxes under the same tax rate. With a 10 percent exemption, the taxes would be $1,145. With a 15 percent exemption, the taxes on that house in 2022 would be $1,081. With a 20 percent exemption, the taxes would be $1,018.
The regular city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the meeting has been moved back to City Hall.
