The Greenville City Council intends tonight to consider a tax abatement agreement which could help bring a cool new industry to town.
The council is scheduled to conduct public hearings before taking final votes on Project Frost during the regular session agenda, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5 p.m.
In a memo to the council, Greenville Board of Development CEO/President Greg Sims said the board and the Greenville 4A Economic Development Corporation have been working with Project Frost, planned for 5500 Industrial Drive in Greenville. Sims said the company has purchased land and will construct a refrigerated warehouse and distribution facility.
“This facility is located in Greenville Reinvestment Zone No. 2 which was established on April 28, 2020,” Sims said.
Phase One of the project includes a 120,000 square foot facility with subsequent phases up to 340,000 square feet, with an estimated construction investment of $22.5 million.
“Upon completion, the facility will be leased to North Texas Cold Storage who will be owner of the business personal property of an estimated $3.5 million,” Sims said, adding the Board of Development and Economic Development Corporation voted April 16 to approve the recommendation of a tax abatement from the city and the Hunt County. with the Reinvestment Zone Advisory Committee approving and recommending tax abatement on Sept; 28.
North Texas Cold Storage is seeking a 50% abatement of the approved value five years from both the city and the county.
