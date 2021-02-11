The Greenville City Council called an election for a $50 million street improvement bond Tuesday.
As proposed, the city’s payments toward the bond would mostly be made with the $2 million per year that is normally set aside in each year’s budget for the city’s Street Improvement Plan, and therefore would not be a vote for a tax increase, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom explained at the last two city council meetings.
On Tuesday, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock outlined four possible scenarios for how the $50 million might be distributed between collector roads and residential roads. With the conditions of Greenville’s roads being a common complaint among residents, each scenario included more attention to residential roads and less to collector roads, when compared to the previous scenario.
Estimating that the work to be done on residential roads will cost about $1 million per mile, and that collector roads will cost about $3 million per mile, those possible scenarios were as follows:
• First scenario – 13 miles of collector roads and 11 miles of residential roads.
• Second scenario – Eight miles of collector roads and 26 miles of residential roads.
• Third scenario – Five miles of collector roads and 35 miles of residential roads.
• Fourth scenario – No collector roads and 50 miles of residential roads.
If the bond is approved by voters in May, the total $50 million bond will be sold in three chunks, requiring separate authorizations in the approximate amounts of $20 million, $15 million and another $15 million. The reason for the three-tranche authorization plan in the proposal is because bond funds must be used within 18 months, and the 24-50 mile street improvement project is projected to take at least three years to complete.
The proposal was made by a committee of council members made up of Ransom, Cedric Dean and Al Atkins, which was formed after a discussion at the council’s Aug. 25 meeting, when multiple members recommended “reinventing” the city’s street improvement plan process and looking into “ways to get more out of” the $2 million typically allotted to street improvement in the city’s annual budget.
At the meeting in August, council members Ransom and Brent Money both recommended pursuing a bond to do more repairs “all at once,” and use the $2 million usually set aside for the street improvement plan to make payments toward that bond.
To gather data on Greenville’s roads before the bond proposal, the council approved an $89,700 contract in December, between the city and Roadway Asset Services. In early January, the contractor began using a variety of artificially intelligent software tools to analyze the condition of the city’s roads.
One of the tools that RAS has been using in its survey of Greenville’s roads is its PAVE INTEL software, in which a vehicle equipped with a RAS IRIS PavePro laser scanner is driven through the city to detect cracks and other flaws to formulate a pavement condition index rating.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Greenville Director of Public Works Press Tompkins said that he is still waiting on RAS to have PCI ratings and other data ready. While Tompkins mentioned that he anticipated that Stanford Street, O’Neal Street, Bourland Street, Walworth Street, Walnut Street and Caddo Street will likely need attention, he was hesitant to recommend any specific sections of road without the data that RAS has been collecting.
The bond election will be listed as Proposition A on the May 1 ballot. The official language of the proposition is as follows:
“Shall the City Council of the City of Greenville, Texas, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of the City in the amount of $50,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds for permanent public improvements, to wit: designing, developing, constructing, improving, extending, and expanding streets, thoroughfares, sidewalks, bridges, and other public ways of the City, including streetscaping, streetlighting, right-of-way protection, utility relocation, and related storm drainage improvements throughout the City; and acquiring rights-of-way in connection therewith; said bonds to mature serially or otherwise over a period of not to exceed forty (40) years from their date, to be issued in such installments and sold at any price or prices and to bear interest at any rate or rates as shall be determined within the discretion of the City Council under laws in effect at the time of issuance, and to provide for the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds by levying a tax sufficient to pay the annual interest on and to create a sinking fund sufficient to redeem said bonds as they become due?”
