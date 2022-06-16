Police Officer Robert Pemberton will be joined in retirement by his loyal companion Trap, a Greenville police K-9 dog whose service to the city will also conclude.
The city council on Tuesday authorized the police department to award Trap to Pemberton, the dog’s handler. Trap is a Dutch Shepherd purchased in 2019 with crime seizure funds. The normal service time for a police K-9 dog is about nine years, said Capt. Adam Phillips, and Trap is about 4 1/2 years old. Phillips said he believes the dog was purchased for between $13,500 and $15,000.
“The thing with dogs and their handlers is that they have such a strong bond, that if you were to take that dog and give it to another officer, you could really set that officer up for failure,” said Phillips, who later added, “It’s very difficult for a new officer to take over a dog that’s already been trained by another police officer.”
Pemberton, Phillips told the council, is thankful for the opportunity afforded him in Greenville.
“He understood what it means to be a K-9 officer and what a special privilege that was, and he just wanted to say thank you.”
Pemberton is stepping down after 26 years of service to the department. A retirement ceremony for Pemberton is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
