The City Council on Tuesday gave Sai Patel the opportunity to breathe new life into a vacant motel at 1216 Interstate 30.
The council voted 4-1 to allow a zoning change from Commercial to Multi-Family 1, which will let Patel convert the property into apartments. Councilman Kenneth Freeman opposed the measure.
Recently, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 to approve the zoning change, according to Director of City Planning Steve Methven. Members of P&Z Commission, according to Methven, believe the building’s been “an eye sore for a long time and we need to do something with it.”
Patel has begun placing a fence around the property, according to Methven. It will take several months to secure the permits and another nine months or so for construction, he said.
“Our plan is to bring it back to life as a multi-family unit,” Patel told the council.
The property has been vacant for more than six years and has been the source of multiple hearings on the part of the city. Patel got the property back from its former owners after lengthy legal proceedings.
