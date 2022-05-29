Despite some citizen opposition, the Greenville City Council this week approved rezoning that allows for construction of two new housing developments.
Developer Ram Yennam came before the council Tuesday to request the zoning changes on two adjacent tracts of land. Yennam requested they be changed from agriculture to Single Family 3 housing. On one tract, he proposes building a 144-lot subdivision at 400 Aerobic Lane. To the site’s north and west is vacant land. To the south are the fairgrounds, and to the east is Single Family 3 housing.
On May 14, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-3 to deny the zoning change.
Steve Methven, building official for Greenville planning and zoning, urged passage of the zoning change request, saying, “One of the advantages of this is that we’re going to get Aerobic Lane built as a city standard street on their (the developers’) dime” as well as other infrastructure. The subdivision calls for 144 houses, the smallest of which will be about 2,100 square feet and the largest about 2,800 square feet.
Some members of the P&Z Commission were concerned about noise from the airport and fairgrounds, according to Methven
“This area here is unoccupied, and it’s an opportunity to start building in a different direction,” he said, noting that the comprehensive land use plan shows it to be used as residential. In addition, two nearby subdivisions also are zoned SF-3, he noted.
In the world of municipal zoning, SF-3 is still considered low-density residential, he said.
“I don’t think we should just shut the door on this, SF-3, when we have an opportunity to make something, especially in an area that is almost totally surrounded by other SF-3,” he said.
Several Greenville residents, however, opposed the rezoning.
Laura Funk said she feared Greenville was being transformed into a place with too many SF-3 neighborhoods at the expense of larger lots where families have “elbow room” and people want to lay down roots.
Smaller homes and lots turn into rental property, where occupants are not invested in neighborhoods “and it really shapes the character of a town,” said Funk.
“The developers want to maximize their profits, we all understand that. It’s the city’s job to protect Greenville, and to protect our future – how we want to be, how we want to look. Why would constantly develop to the lowest size, to the lowest standard? The only way we get green space is with larger lot sizes.”
Deidre Mead also opposed the zoning change. The issue, it seems, boils down to “rooftops for revenue vs. the need to protect green space, a rural feel, a quality of life, a place families want to move to. I believe more green space attracts people who want to live here. It speaks to our willingness to promote quality of life,” she said.
Mayor Jerry Ransom said he believes Greenville has about reached its limit for SF-3 housing, but he still supported the rezoning request, which was approved by the council on a 5-1 vote with Councilman Ben Collins opposed.
A second rezoning request from agriculture to SF-3 by the same developer also was approved 5-1 with Councilman Byron Taylor in opposition. That development is at 500 Aerobic Lane and involves 98 lots and 24 new townhomes.
